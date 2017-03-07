Sacramento Local Sings Past The Voice Blind Auditions!

March 7, 2017 1:32 PM
Filed Under: Missy Robertson, Sacramento, The Voice

Missy Robertson has progressed past The Voice blind auditions!

KCRA says Robertson is a Sacramento native who helps people with developmental disabilities find jobs.  She auditioned on The Voice performing “Scars To Your Beautiful” by Alessia Cara. Robertson managed to tempt Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton to turn their chairs around. Robertson has performed all around Sacramento at River Cats games, coffee shops, and the MLK celebrations!

So, make sure to tune in and cheer on our Sacramento competitor!

See Robertson’s audition video below.

