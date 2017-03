Soulja Boy is not backing down on how he feels about Chris Brown and he made it clear how he feels about Chris backing out of the fight.

CLICK HERE TO SEE SOULJA BOY CALL CHRIS BROWN OUT ON STAGE  [Warning Adult Language]

Soulja must love staying in the headlines and getting booked for more shows from all of this publicity.

Even though the fight is off…Chris Brown is going on tour so I’m sure Soulja is going to continue to talk mess about him to keep the publicity goin’ so he can booked too!