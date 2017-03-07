We Have Your Sacramento New Restaurants Checklist!

March 7, 2017 1:37 PM
If you wanted a list of Sacramento’s hottest new restaurants to dine at, we’ve got you covered.

Sacramento’s restaurant scene is on fire right now, and if you haven’t tried any of the newest places in town make sure to check out these new eateries.

1. Amaro’s Bistro and Bar – 1100 R St, Sacramento, CA 95811.

Amaro’s is right around the corner from it’s sister business Shady Lady. It is an Italian style restaurant with pizzas and other Italian dishes with a hip cocktail lounge area.

2. Binchoyaki – Izakaya Dining- 2226 10th St, Sacramento, CA 95818.

Binchoyaki is the newest Japanese BBQ joint!

3. Chando’s Cantina y Gastronomia – 805 15th Street, Sacramento, CA 95811.

Chando’s opened their new cantina extension!  So if you’ve always been a fan of their classic tacos, or haven’t tried them yet,  you have a new location to try!

4. El Rey – 723 K St, Sacramento, CA 95814.

El Rey right in the middle of K street has classic Mexican street food and great cocktails. Good place to stop before a night on the town.

5. Kru – 3135 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95816.

Kru’s contemporary Japanese cuisine is supposed to have the best sushi rolls in town, all sushi fans should hit up the new location!

These are just a couple great locations. Don’t forget about our newest January editions The Boiling Crab, The Jungle Bird,  Pushkin’s Bakery, and Sauced BBQ.

For the full list of restaurants click here.

