Would You Eat This $25,000 Taco? [Pic]

March 7, 2017 8:00 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Gold, Taco

This $25,000 taco dinner from Frida at the Grand Velas Los Cabos features two tacos wrapped in tortillas containing gold flakes, then filled with langoustine, Kobe beef, Almas Beluga caviar, and a black truffle brie. The salsa contains Morita chili peppers, ultra-premium Ley .925 tequila and civet coffee. It is topped off  with some additional gold leaf.

Food & Wine: two tacos

The menu suggests you pair the taco with a $150,000 white gold and platinum bottle of Ley .925 Pasión Azteca Ultra Premium Añejo tequila. The luxury resort is located between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo on Mexico’s Baja peninsula.

More from Bre
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live