Would You Eat This $25,000 Taco? [Pic]

This $25,000 taco dinner from Frida at the Grand Velas Los Cabos features two tacos wrapped in tortillas containing gold flakes, then filled with langoustine, Kobe beef, Almas Beluga caviar, and a black truffle brie. The salsa contains Morita chili peppers, ultra-premium Ley .925 tequila and civet coffee. It is topped off with some additional gold leaf.

The menu suggests you pair the taco with a $150,000 white gold and platinum bottle of Ley .925 Pasión Azteca Ultra Premium Añejo tequila. The luxury resort is located between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo on Mexico’s Baja peninsula.