Zayn Malik Teases New Music

By Amanda Wicks

Zayn Malik teased new music today when he tweeted a 28-second video revealing what seems to be a forthcoming track from the singer.

When a fan responded and asked if it was indeed new music, using the term “b—-” to address Zayn in a friendly fashion, he quickly tweeted back, “Really no need for derogatory terminology like that …I’m excited too though.” He added an A-OK emoji as well as a winking face for good measure.

The cartoon video shows a hand teasing a poodle with a bone marked “Excited.” The short snippet he shared is only an instrumental track with voices chanting in the background and what sounds like a sitar synth weaving its way around the vocals.

Zayn last released the collaborative track “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” with Taylor Swift. The single appeared on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. Zayn made his solo debut last year when he released Mind of Mine in March.

Lil taster ... —

zayn (@zaynmalik) March 07, 2017

More to come 👀 —

zayn (@zaynmalik) March 07, 2017