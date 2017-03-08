Actor Faizon Love Brutally Attacks Airport Employee [VIDEO]

March 8, 2017 2:31 PM
Actor and comedian Faizon Love, known for movies like Elf, Couples Retreat, and Friday, is likely going to spend some time behind bars pretty soon.

TMZ has reported that Love brutally attacked a valet while in an airport, and the entire attack was caught on surveillance footage.

Love, who was much larger than the man he attacked, threw the valet around multiple times before slamming him headfirst into a counter. The fight was then broken up by other airport employees.

Love was arrested for assault and later released on $2000 bail.

You can view the attack right here or see some of the courtroom footage here.

