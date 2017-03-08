‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Hack Part Of Her Music Video?! [NEW VIDEO]

Yesterday we reported that Danielle Bregoli (aka “Cash Me Outside” girl) had her Instagram hacked by a mysterious group threatening to leak information. Well, they’ve definitely leaked something…

Today they posted a new video on her Instagram account that seems to clarify what all those videos yesterday were about: it appears that 13-year-old Bregoli has now starred in a music video.

It seems that all the build up yesterday was just part of a publicity stunt, but if you want to check out the video for yourself, you can view it below.