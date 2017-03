Drake has been on his Boy Meets World Tour in Europe the last few months.

Drizzy recorded at least 20 songs with European producers according to sources in the U.K.

They claim that Drake could be dropping new music as early as this weekend.

No official news on when his next album ‘More Life‘ is set to be released either.

At this point Drake has enough material where he could drop some of his European tracks or even something from his “More Life” album.

