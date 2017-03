A Russian lawmaker is proposing to legalize fan fighting as a sport!

The country has a huge problem with fans brawling at sporting events. So believes that this is the solution especially with World Cup coming to the county next year!

It will be called¬†¬†“draka,” the Russian word for “fight” and will have 20 fighters on each side, unarmed, in an arena.

So what do you think?

