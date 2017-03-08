Man In Jail After ‘Massacring’ Kim Kardashian Books

While many people are sick of hearing about the Kardashians, this man’s hate for the family has sent him to prison.

The New York Post has reported that 74-year-old Carl Puia destroyed multiple copies of Kim Kardashian‘s book, Selfish, while in a Barnes & Noble in Connecticut.

Security camera footage caught Puia pouring a red liquid over the books, destroying six in what police have described as a “massacre.” He went even further by leaving a note confessing to the crime and explaining why he committed it.

Puia later turned himself into the police, getting charged with criminal mischief.

The local police posted on Facebook about the incident, saying:

Kim Kardashian has yet to comment on the crime.