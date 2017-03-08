‘The BIG Prize Minute’; Win 1025 All Access Tickets At 8:40 Thursday Morning!

March 8, 2017 9:30 AM By Bre
The BIG Prize Minute, The Tony Tecate Show With Bre

Thursday morning, The Tony Tecate Show with Bre will be playing The BIG Prize Minute at 8:40am!

This is how it works, answer 10 questions in 60 seconds to win! If we don’t get a winner, we add another prize to the prize pot, and ask the same questions until all 10 questions are conquered!

  1. What is the name of the show you are listening to right now? (The Tony Tecate Show with Bre)
  2. Name 2 artists performing at 1025 All Access? (2 Chainz, Lil Jon, Lloyd and Rob Stone)
  3. How many parts are in the average car? (30k)
  4. What is the back part of a boat called? (the Stern)
  5. Who played the lead role in the movie Mean Girls? (Lindsay Lohan)
  6. What is the individual piece of a Hershey bar called? (A pip)
  7. Why does glue not stay stuck inside it’s bottle?  (Not enough air to allow water to evaporate)
  8. Name one day that starts with “T” besides Tuesday & Thursday? (Today)
  9. What’s Drew Barrymore’s new show on Netflix called? (Santa Clarita Diet)

See if you got what it takes!

