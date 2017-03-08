Tinder Is Donating $250,000 To Women’s Charity Today

March 8, 2017 12:22 PM By Megan
Filed Under: Charity, International Women's Day, Tinder, Twitter

Tinder was the last company I was expecting to participate in International Women’s Day today but they are in a big way.

According to USA Today, Tinder partnered up with Pledgeling.com  to let people donate to a Women’s charity in their honor. It’s a little confusing but here’s how it works.

You tweet @Tinder with the women’s charity you want to donate to along with the hashtag “#FundHerCause”. Tinder will then send you a code to unlock donation money that will then go towards one of the 12 charities they have chosen. They are donating a total of $250,000 today! You can see a list of the 12 charities HERE.

