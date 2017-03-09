Beyonce’s Watermelon Water Gets 3 New Flavors [PIC]

I didn’t even know about this water and it’s getting 3 new flavors. Not only do they all sound so yummy, the way this drink is made and the action plan behind it is amazing.

Here’s a little background. The product is called “WTRMLN WTR” and it’s only sold at Whole Foods. The company gets the flavor from watermelons that are “ugly” and would normally be thrown away, according to People. Beyonce was a long time fan of the product so she became an investor last May. Each 12 oz bottle is $3.99 and proceeds from every bottle will provide micro loans for women around the world who want to begin their own business and pull them out of states of poverty.

Now, to the new flavors- Ginger lemon, Lime & Tart Cherry. All of these sound so good and now I need to go to Whole Foods and try them all.