Beyonce’s Watermelon Water Gets 3 New Flavors [PIC]

March 9, 2017 11:22 AM By Megan
Filed Under: Beyonce, Watermelon Water, Whole Foods, WTRMLN WTR

I didn’t even know about this water and it’s getting 3 new flavors. Not only do they all sound so yummy, the way this drink is made and the action plan behind it is amazing.

Here’s a little background. The product is called “WTRMLN WTR” and it’s only sold at Whole Foods. The company gets the flavor from watermelons that are “ugly” and would normally be thrown away, according to People. Beyonce was a long time fan of the product so she became an investor last May. Each 12 oz bottle is $3.99 and proceeds from every bottle will provide micro loans for women around the world who want to begin their own business and pull them out of states of poverty.

Now, to the new flavors- Ginger lemon, Lime &  Tart Cherry. All of these sound so good and now I need to go to Whole Foods and try them all.

More from Megan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live