Casey Anthony Open To Having Another Baby

We all remember the crazy Casey Anthony trial, and while Anthony wasn’t legally convicted in the death of her daughter, she was definitely convicted by the court of public opinion.

When even the judge involved with the trial believes she was behind her daughter’s death, one might expect that Anthony wouldn’t consider having another child. However, this might not be the case…

TMZ just reported that Casey Anthony is open to the prospect of having another child. In an interview she gave with AP, she said:

“If I am blessed enough to have another child — if I’d be dumb enough to bring another kid into this world knowing that there’d be a potential that some jackass, their little snot-nose kid would then say something mean to my kid — I don’t think I could live with that.”

While she implied it wouldn’t be the best decision for her to make, the only real reason she would not consider having another child is because of potential bullying.

She also claimed that she still has no idea what happened to her daughter. Despite many psychological evaluations, Anthony said:

“I’ve been tested, I’ve gone through the psychological evaluations, I’ve talked about this to the point where I’ve been in a puddle not being able to talk about it for days afterwards.”

