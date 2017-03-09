Historic Sacramento Bank Being Transferred Into Food Hall And Tap Room

All the new things that have come and are coming to Sacramento are SO exciting. This might be what I’m most excited for this Summer. You know the D.O. Mills Bank Building at 7th and J? It’s being transformed into a food concourse and tap room. According to KCRA, it’s a 3 story 30,000 square foot building that will hold 12 eateries that are farm to fork. The banks underground vault that has only been accessed by a limited amount of people since the building was built in 1912, will become a beer tap room with 70 beers on tap. The room will also be lined with TV’s so you won’t miss out on your Giants/A’s/49ers/Raiders/Kings games. There will even be a roof top area. Read more about the project expecting to open this Summer, HERE.