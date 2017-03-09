Mary-Kate And Ashley Lose $140K In Lawsuit

March 9, 2017 2:40 PM
Filed Under: Ashley Olsen, celebrity lawsuits, Mary Kate Olsen, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

NEW YORK (AP) — The company owned by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen may settle a lawsuit by paying up to $140,000 to a group of interns who claim they did the work of employees without payment.

Under the proposed settlement filed last week in a New York court by attorneys for a former intern, each of the 185 members of the class-action lawsuit would receive $530 for the work they performed at the twins’ Dualstar Entertainment Group.

The settlement would have to be approved by a judge.

The filing says Dualstar doesn’t oppose the settlement. Dualstar is the parent company of the twins’ fashion brand, The Row. The Row didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 30-year-old twins founded Dualstar when they were 6 and starring on the sitcom “Full House.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live