Netflix And Hold The Chill?

March 9, 2017 6:08 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Netflix, Netflix and Chill, Personal Trainer

The normal Netflix user usually gets comfy on the couch and binge watches shows for hours! Now the streaming service is looking to get you off of that couch and get your moving!

They are introducing you to The Netflix Personal Trainer!  This trainer “connects to your phone or tablet via Bluetooth and uses an accelerometer to monitor your activity level during your workout.” If you start slowing down, “your selected Netflix character will deliver motivational words to keep you going.”

 

Read more HERE!

