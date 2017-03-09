Police Officer Shoots Dog With Taser [VIDEO]

Car dashboard cameras often catch really weird footage, and this video is no exception!

According to Break, a police officer got caught on camera shooting a dog with his taser!

From what can be seen in the video, two officers attempted to arrest a man walking his dog. When the dog tried to protect his owner, one of the officers fired his taser into the dog. While the dog was able to run off, it’s unknown how it’s doing.

As for the arrested owner, he is suing the two officers, as well as the city of Tallahassee, for $15,000 of damages because of the incident.

Check out the crazy video for yourself right here and let us know if you think the officer was right to shoot the dog.