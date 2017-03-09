There Is A Secret Members Only Version Of Tinder!

It’s called Tinder Select, a secret “members-only” version of the app. This version is “meant to serve only the elite users on the app, including CEOs, super models, and other hyper-attractive/upwardly affluent types”, according to TechCrunch.

You can’t just download the app though, you actually have to get invited.

This version has been out for abut six months, and truly meant to set the platform for the most attractive, eligible 1 percent.

It’s unclear exactly how Tinder decides who gets invited and who doesn’t, but the common thread among those on the Select app is that they’re generally attractive and relatively high-profile.

