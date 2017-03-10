Brooklyn Congressman Raps Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Juicy’

By Hayden Wright

Yesterday Diddy, Usher, Faith Evans and more shared touching tributes to the Notorious B.I.G. on the 20th anniversary of his murder. The most unusual (and fanciest) tribute of all happened from the floor of the House of Representatives, where Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem Jeffries rapped some lyrics from “Juicy” and shared an uplifting take on Biggie’s life story.

Related: Artists Remember The Notorious B.I.G. on 20th Anniversary of Death

“It was all a dream, I used to read Word Up! magazine / Salt-n-Pepa and Heavy D up in the limousine / Hangin’ pictures on my wall / Every Saturday Rap Attack, Mr. Magic, Marley Marl,” Jeffries rapped.

“Biggie Smalls, Frank White, the king of New York,” Jeffries continued, “He died 20 years ago today in a tragedy that occurred in Los Angeles. But his words live on forever.”

He concluded by saying Biggie’s success story is aspirational among his community.

“I got the privilege of representing the district where Biggie Smalls was raised. We know he went from negative to positive and emerged as one of the world most important hip hop stars. His rags-to-riches life story is the classic embodiment of the American dream. Biggie Smalls is gone but he will never be forgotten. Rest in piece Notorious B.I.G.. Where Brooklyn at?”

Watch Jeffries’ unorthodox address to the House floor: