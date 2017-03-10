Crazy Stalker Breaks Into Taylor Swift’s Apartment Building

Taylor Swift is a global superstar, so it’s not surprising she has tons of adoring fans. However, some fans take things a little too far…

According to Taste of Country, 29-year-old Mohammed Jaffar has been arrested and barred from seeing Swift again.

Back in 2016, Jaffar appeared at Swift’s apartment building attempting to have a face-to-face meeting with the singer. After failing to meet her, he made repeated attempts over the next few months to gain entry to her building.

Eventually, he was able to make it onto the roof of her building and then down into the hallway outside her home, but didn’t encounter the star. He also allegedly contacted her management company 59 times over a four-week period in an attempt to meet her.

Thankfully, he was arrested and charged with stalking and burglary on Monday (March 6th) and is being held on a $20,000 bond. Swift also gained an order of protection which prevents Jaffar from having any contact with her.

Hopefully this will be the end of this creepy ordeal, and we hope Taylor is doing okay!