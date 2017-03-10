Did Miley Cyrus Get Married?! Billy Ray Posts Wedding Pic [PHOTO]

March 10, 2017 3:18 PM
Filed Under: Billy Ray Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, rumor, Secret Marriage

Miley Cyrus and fiancee Liam Hemsworth have had a complicated relationship, with an engagement in 2012, a long breakup that started in 2013, and a reconciliation last year. However, rumors are swirling that the pair finally tied the knot!

According to TooFab, Billy Ray Cyrus seemed to break the news over Instagram on Thursday (March 9) with a cryptic photo of what appears to be Miley in a wedding dress.

I'm so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus.

A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) on

With the caption “I’m so happy…you are happy,” many have been asking the big question: did Miley and Liam officially marry?

The pair got re-engaged back in October of last year, so it would not be a huge surprise if true. Sadly though, there has been no confirmation from anyone involved as of now.

