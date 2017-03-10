Find Out If Your Co-Workers Are Stabbing You In The Back!

March 10, 2017 6:25 AM By Bre
Filed Under: co worker, Competitive, Stabbing in the back, Work

This new study was done by Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, which discovered that most people are blind to their co-workers competitiveness.

Here are the two different studies they ran.

‘First, people are naturally motivated to compete who out-perform them or perform similarly to them, but not against people who they tend to out-perform,’

‘Second, when people do compete, they won’t want to advertise these intentions in order to avoid getting a bad reputation.’

What they basically found is that the people that are the nicest to you are most likely the ones that will stab you in the back.

Read more HERE!

 

