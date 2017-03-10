What’s Going on with J-Lo and A-Rod?

By Hayden Wright

Rumors are swirling that Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez are an item—the entertainment sensation and sports legend are icons in their own right, but what do we really know about the pair?

“They started hanging out a couple of weeks ago,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s been really secretive.”

Two celebrities living in the public eye can’t have too many secrets, though, can they? Here’s how they match up based on publicly available facts:

Jenny from the Block, Alex from a different block nearby. J-Lo and A-Rod were born in 1969 and 1975 respectively. Lopez grew up in the Bronx neighborhood of Castle Heights while the Rodriguez’ urban homestead was located in Washington Heights. Though Alex spent some of his childhood in the Dominican Republic and Miami, he and J-Lo are New Yorkers through and through.

They are “Instagram official.” Eagle-eyed sleuths noticed that Lopez recently liked Rodriguez’ Instagram announcement about his new role at Fox Sports. When is the wedding?

90s explosions to superstardom. The 1990s were kind to both Jennifer and Alex: He was getting his start with the Seattle Mariners in 1995 while Jennifer starred with Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson in Money Train. She’d already made her mark on In Living Color but bigger things (music, movies, fragrances) were to come. There have been 26 fragrances to date.

It’s all about the abbrevs. Obviously, A-Rod and J-Lo have something in common.

They are both Leos! Jennifer’s birthday is July 24; Alex’s is July 27. They were both born under the lion sign: “When two Leos join together in a love match, they draw a great deal of attention. Others hold their breath and take notice. Two such stunning, creative, gregarious individuals seem to deserve one another,” says Astrology.com. Fantastic.

Hopeless romantics? Jennifer has been married three times: To Cuban waiter Ojani Noa (1997-1998), backup dancer Cris Judd (2001-2003) and Latin superstar Marc Anthony (2004-2014). That’s excluding high-profile romances with Diddy, Ben Affleck and another backup dancer, Casper Smart. Lopez was recently (and briefly) linked to Drake. Rodriguez and his ex-wife Cynthia were wed for 6 years, and since then his rumored paramours include Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, and pro wrestler Torrie Wilson.

Brady Bunch potential. “They’re in the same place in their lives, they both have kids around the same age,” an “insider” told Us Weekly. Rodriguez’ kids are 8 and 12 while Jennifer’s twins are both 9. That mean age of their children is 9.5 years old.

Money in the bank. Celebrity Net Worth’s dubious tabulation estimates J-Lo is worth $340 million, while A-Rod has $300 million to his name. It’s none of our business but he’s in the ballpark!

Twitter is rooting for them:

If J-Lo and A-Rod are really dating, it may be the most perfect match there ever was. #Celebrities #baseball #popmusic —

Ellen Emerson White (@EEmersonWhite) March 09, 2017

J-Lo and A-rod just make sense —

Clifford (@catsandnoodles) March 10, 2017