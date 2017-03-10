Most Of Us Are Internet Trolls At This Time!

The Wall Street Journal reports that computer scientists at Stanford and Cornell universities have discovered that most people are capable of being Internet trolls but just temporarily.

The researchers found that two things, a person’s mood and online environment, end up contributing to trolling behavior, which is defined as posting something online they wouldn’t say to a person’s face.

It seems when people are in a bad mood, they’re more likely to lash out and write something hurtful. And, like laughter, trolling can be contagious.

One more finding from the study is that trolling behavior is most likely to occur Sunday and Monday nights, between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.