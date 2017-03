MediaTakeOut is reporting that Nicki Minaj is leaking out before and after surgery pics of Remy Ma in their inbox.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE REMY MA BEFORE/AFTER SURGERY PICSĀ

Nicki made reference to these pics in her Remy Ma response track called ‘No Frauds’.

‘No Frauds’ is currently the #1 trending song and #1 selling song on iTunes.