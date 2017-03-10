Nicki Minaj Has a Message for Remy Ma

By Robyn Collins

After dropping three new tracks, Nicki Minaj addressed her recent beef with Remy Ma.

One of the new songs she released was “No Frauds,” which is a diss song about their conflict. Then, the rapper posted a lengthy message on Instagram to add salt to the wound.

In the post, she wrote, “Great diss records are FACTS. But here @ Young Money, we don’t do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS & diss u ON them.”

She also stated, “Queens don’t move on peasant time,” referring to the time she took to respond to Remy Ma.

In addition, Minaj discussed her own legendary chart status to highlight how she views herself in comparison to her competition.