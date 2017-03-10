Nicki’s Message To Remy Ma [PIC]

Twitter was going crazy last night when Nicki dropped 3 new songs, one of which featured Drake and Lil Wayne. The song “No Frauds” addresses the beef with Remy Ma and takes a few shots at her but is by no means a diss track. Nicki is smart, instead of wasting her time on a diss track, she made a hit that we will hear plenty more places than a Sound Cloud account.

After the song dropped, Nicki started posting a ton of screen shots on the gram including this message to Remy Ma….

Looks like it’s your move Remy. I don’t think she’s going to be cashing in on that money. Do you?