O.J. Simpson Might Be A Free Man With A Reality TV Show

March 10, 2017 1:31 PM By Megan
Filed Under: O.J. Simpson, Reality TV, The People V OJ Simpson

O.J. Simpson could be a free man as early as October of this year and according to TMZ a reality TV show deal could be knocking on his door.

A few production companies and networks are already working on pitching the idea while others are disgusted with the idea. None of the networks or companies wanted to be named but they did say it would be shot in documentary or interview form. “The People V. O.J. Simpson” had such great ratings but would a show with the REAL O.J. have the same success?  Read more on the story HERE.

