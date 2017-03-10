Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Are Over: Chyna Spotted With New Man [PHOTOS]

March 10, 2017 1:59 PM
Filed Under: blac chyna, Break-up, Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have been going through a rough patch in their relationship, but it looks like it may be over for good.

According to MTO News, Chyna was spotted on a date with a new mystery man. The pair were caught leaving a roller skating rink, and multiple reports have stated this man is Chyna’s new love interest.

After calling off her engagement earlier this year, Chyna is now attempting to gain sole custody of her daughter, Dream Kardashian.

See her new man for yourself right here.

