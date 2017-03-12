Justin Bieber Puts A Fan In Check [VIDEO]

Justin Bieber has had a history with his fans and certain interactions- I think the last I heard was when he punched a dude for trying to get in his car window in Barcelona last November; check that out here.

This one a little different, as TMZ shows here. When a fan tries to get a little too close, a thirsty fans tend to do, he casually questions her respect level… and keeps eating whatever that is on a stick.

Not sure if that’s progress and maturity, or if he was tired, but it was super chill. I just think that was the kind of chill she wanted from him.