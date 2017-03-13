Best Bakery In California Is Right Here In Folsom

Sacramento is a very foodie city. Many reviews about restaurants in the Sacramento area always get high reviews. And now, the best bakery in California is right at our back door, according to Sacramento Business Journal.

BJ Cinnamon, a locally owned bakery shop, has been named the best bakery in the state. Although its not super flashy or has a website, their Yelp reviews has an impressive five stars. BJ Cinnamon sells doughnuts, muffins, croissants and more.

BJ Cinnamon is located at 402 E. Bidwell St in Folsom. So if you want the tastiest bake goods in Cali, head on over!