Best Bakery In California Is Right Here In Folsom

March 13, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: bakery, best in California, Folsom, good, tasty

Sacramento is a very foodie city. Many reviews about restaurants in the Sacramento area always get high reviews. And now, the best bakery in California is right at our back door, according to Sacramento Business Journal.

BJ Cinnamon, a locally owned bakery shop, has been named the best bakery in the state. Although its not super flashy or has a website, their Yelp reviews has an impressive five stars. BJ Cinnamon sells doughnuts, muffins, croissants and more.

BJ Cinnamon is located at 402 E. Bidwell St in Folsom. So if you want the tastiest bake goods in Cali, head on over!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live