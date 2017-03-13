Joey Bada$$’ New Album Features J. Cole, Schoolboy Q, More

By Radio.com Staff
Joey Bada$$ took to social media this afternoon to share the tracklisting for his forthcoming album All Amerikkkan Bada$$.
The album features guest verses from J. Cole on a track titled “Legendary,” and Schoolboy Q on “Rockabye.” Flatbush Zombies, Styles P from LOX and reggae artist Chronixx also appear on the new record.
All Amerikkkan Bada$$ is scheduled for release April 7th; check out the full tracklisting below.
ALL AMERIKKKAN BADA$$ 4.7.17 🇺🇸 issa tracklist💰💰 https://t.co/Kz680w14i9—
BADMON (@joeyBADASS) March 13, 2017
