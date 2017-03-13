Kim Kardashian Emotionally Describes Paris Robbery [VIDEO]

March 13, 2017 3:57 PM
Filed Under: Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, Paris Robbery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian West is opening up about being held at gunpoint during a jewelry heist in Paris last year.

In a preview of next week’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kardashian West recalls seeing the gun “as clear as day.” Kardashian West emotionally describes the episode to her sisters in the clip. She says she thought there was “no way out” of the situation.

Kardashian West wasn’t physically harmed during the October incident. Ten suspects have been charged in connection with the case.

The 13th season of the Kardashians’ E! reality show premiered Sunday night.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook
Wingstop Sound Stage

Listen Live