Man “Bursting Out Of His Pants” Caught Smuggling 10 Pounds Of Cocaine [PHOTO]

March 13, 2017 3:02 PM
A man that flew into JFK Airport has been attracting attention for his very snug pants that hid a huge surprise.

The Huffington Post has reported that Juan Carlos Galan Luperon got some surprised looks from customs agents when he arrived from the Dominican Republic.

Police described Luperon as “bursting out of his pants.” U.S. Customs and Border Protection had their own take, saying:

“During his examination, Mr. Luperon exhibited numerous signs of nervousness and his pants appeared to be rather snug.”

On closer inspection, Luperon was found to be carrying 10 pounds of cocaine strapped to his legs.

With the cocaine worth an estimated $164,000, Luperon is now facing some serious narcotics-smuggling charges.

