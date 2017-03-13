Man “Bursting Out Of His Pants” Caught Smuggling 10 Pounds Of Cocaine [PHOTO]

A man that flew into JFK Airport has been attracting attention for his very snug pants that hid a huge surprise.

The Huffington Post has reported that Juan Carlos Galan Luperon got some surprised looks from customs agents when he arrived from the Dominican Republic.

Police described Luperon as “bursting out of his pants.” U.S. Customs and Border Protection had their own take, saying:

“During his examination, Mr. Luperon exhibited numerous signs of nervousness and his pants appeared to be rather snug.”

On closer inspection, Luperon was found to be carrying 10 pounds of cocaine strapped to his legs.

This passenger was 'busted' out of his pants by @CustomsBorder #JFK with an estimated $164,000 of Cocaine pic.twitter.com/EdBZniTkfp — CBP New York City (@CBPNewYorkCity) March 10, 2017

With the cocaine worth an estimated $164,000, Luperon is now facing some serious narcotics-smuggling charges.