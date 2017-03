For all you lovers of McDonald’s McCafe coffee lovers, they are coming out with some new flavors of espresso. In an article from Sacramento Business Journal, hot and iced caramel macchiato, french vanilla cappuccino and an Americano will be tested only in the greater Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto region this week. This will be the only region in the U.S.

So we have something to brag about! We bet its good!