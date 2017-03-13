Real Housewives of Atlanta: One Star Fired, Could There Be More?

Uh-oh! A cast member of Real Housewives of Atlanta just got fired and she may not be the only one leaving the show…

According to MTO News, Cynthia Bailey was fired from the show in order to add a new member to the cast (likely NeNe Leakes).

An insider was quoted as saying:

“Usually we wait until after the reunion show to fire the ladies, but [the producers] want to sign new housewives (aka NeNe) soon – so they’re making budget moves early.”

However, this might not be the only cast member leaving. Reportedly, another member will be asked to leave soon as well. No word yet on who that member will be.