Soulja Boy Disrespects Mom, Leaves Her On Welfare In The Hood [VIDEOS]

Soulja Boy may have made a lot of money rapping, but it appears he didn’t give any back to his family.

According to MTO News, Soulja Boy’s brother, John Way, is trying to expose his famous brother for leaving his mother in the hood on welfare instead of supporting her.

Way not only released a diss track against his brother, but a video as well showing him and his mom stuck in the hood. In the video, Soulja Boy’s mom confirms the fact that they are broke.

Soulja Boy has yet to comment.

You can listen to the diss track here and view the video with his mom here.