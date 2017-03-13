There Is A Real Life Hunger Games!

March 13, 2017 6:11 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Hunger Games, Real Life, Russia

A real-life “hunger games” is coming to Russia. A group of people have agreed to be apart of this new game show. They are calling it the “Game2:Winter,” and it will be held on a remote Siberian Island in the Ob River and broadcast worldwide on the internet starting in July, according to the Siberian Times.

There will be 30 participants that have all signed a release of liability for injury, as well as death waivers, in addition to agreeing to not hold the organizers accountable if they were to commit a crime during filming. They will have to stay alive until April 1, 2018.

