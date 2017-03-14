Blac Chyna’s Mom (Miss Tokyo) To Star In X-Rated Show

March 14, 2017 2:58 PM
Filed Under: blac chyna, Miss Tokyo

Blac Chyna‘s mom (aka. Miss Tokyo) has been struggling recently, but her fortunes might turn around soon.

According to MTO News, Miss Tokyo just revealed that she’s set to appear in the adult web series Acorn House.

Tokyo described her role on the show as:

“I am playing Vicky the business woman/Entertainment Manager!
It will be rated R18 Sex Orgies fights fun and out on everyone’s grind. The Dr. Office * The Strip Club – The Studio and the Pool pit*”

After she was reported to only having $33 to her name just a few months ago, this show will hopefully turn around her fortunes!

You can check out a screenshot of her full post here. Let us know in the comments if you think this is legit!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live