How sad! TMZ reports that Kanye West’s cousin Ricky Anderson’s one-year-old son Avery suddenly passed away in his sleep. The report said that he had no illness or preexisting condition leading to his death.

Ricky stated “Today was the worst day of my life! I lost my lil man and gained an angel! Rest in Paradise!!! I love you man.” Avery just celebrated his 1st birthday.

Our thoughts are with West and Anderson family.