New Couple Alert, Nicki Minaj And…..

Media Takeout is reporting that Nicki Minaj has a new man in her life.

Nicki Minaj is reportedly in the early relationship stages with NAS. Apparently they have been close for a long time really building their relationship when they shot the “Right By My Side” video. At that point Nicki was still with Meek so it was strictly friendship but things have changed since then.

The couple is rumored to be making their first public appearance together at the SXSW Mass Appeal party this Thursday. Talk about power couple.