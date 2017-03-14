Our First Look At Some Of The Men On Next Seasons ‘Bachelorette’

I don’t even want to talk about the season finale of “The Bachelor” because I’m bitter that Nick didn’t pick Raven. She was so perfect and ready to get married, not to mention fun and easy going. Vanessa on the other hand, not so much.

After Chris Harrison sat down with the happy couple, he had a big surprise for our new Bachelorette, Rachel. He brought some of the guys that will be competing for her heart to the live broadcast of “After The Final Rose”. We got a sneak peak at 4 of the guys that will be on the next season that starts in May. To be honest, I only liked the first guy that came out and the last guy. The two in between were SO awkward, I couldn’t even watch because I was embarrassed for them. If you missed it you can see a recap of the guys thanks to Elite Daily, along with the hilarious reactions of people on Twitter, HERE.

Dean was one of the 4 men we met last night and he is the one that’s being most talked about today because he told Rachel he was ready to go black and never go back. TMZ has that clip and you can see it HERE.