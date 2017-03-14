Snoop Dogg Might Faces Felony Charges Due To Fake Trump Assassination

If you haven’t already heard, Snoop Dogg recently released a video in which he not only mocks Donald Trump, but also fakes an assassination attempt on him.

While the video has been very controversial, it could lead to some very serious charges being brought against the rapper.

According to Digital Music News, before Snoop released this new video, little-known rapper Renizance released a song that was called “Trump Dies” which described an elaborate plot to kill the president. He faced intense interrogations from federal agents and was threatened with legal action for releasing the song.

Due to Snoop Dog’s larger media presence, as well as his very explicit video, there is some worry that he could potentially face legal backlash.

Digital Music News pointed to law that could be Snoop’s undoing:

Of particular interest is Section 871 of United States Code Title 18, Section 871. That statute classifies direct threats against a President as a Class E felony. The law specifically calls for enforcement against any individual that issues ‘any threat to take the life of, to kidnap, or to inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States.'”

With politicians like Marco Rubio already criticizing the video, more are likely to join.

