‘The Bachelor’ And His Winning Fiancée Look Like They Hate Each Other [PHOTO]

The 21st season of the Bachelor just ended last night, and Nick Viall (the bachelor) picked winning fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi to be his wife!

Sounds like a happy ending, right? Well that’s not what the internet thinks…

According to Elite Daily, viewers took to Twitter to poke fun at how unenthusiastic the new couple looks.

Nick and Vanessa's relationship summed up in one picture pic.twitter.com/oYEZpu7RlR — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 14, 2017

nick & vanessa are acting like a couple filing for divorce & trying to hide from their child (chris harrison) how much they hate each other — Margaret (@margaretclaire_) March 14, 2017

Nick gives all men hope that if you are boring af and get rejected enough times, you too can marry a girl who hates you #TheBachelorFinale — Nate (@BarstoolNate) March 14, 2017

Following a season where Nick and Vanessa seemed to prove they were not a match, many viewers were confused by his final decision to pick her over fellow contestant Raven.

Raven: I love u. I wanna be with u Vanessa:Im kinda crazy & emotional. Not sure about us Nick:Vanessa, will u marry me? #TheBachelorFinale — Roy Tapia (@rtapia24) March 14, 2017

Many also believe their relationship is not going to last very long.

Just me, or do Vanessa & Nick look like they hate e/o & cannot wait till their contractual obligations to e/o are over. #TheBachelorFinale — vinniecocoa (@vinniecocoa) March 14, 2017

Did you watch the finale last night? What were your thoughts? Let us know in the comments!