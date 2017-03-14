‘The Bachelor’ And His Winning Fiancée Look Like They Hate Each Other [PHOTO]

The 21st season of the Bachelor just ended last night, and Nick Viall (the bachelor) picked winning fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi to be his wife!
Sounds like a happy ending, right? Well that’s not what the internet thinks…
According to Elite Daily, viewers took to Twitter to poke fun at how unenthusiastic the new couple looks.
Following a season where Nick and Vanessa seemed to prove they were not a match, many viewers were confused by his final decision to pick her over fellow contestant Raven.
Many also believe their relationship is not going to last very long.
Did you watch the finale last night? What were your thoughts? Let us know in the comments!