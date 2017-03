How are you celebrating Pi Day? How about with a $3.14 pizza!

The Sacramento Bee has reported that Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza is offering their signature pizzas for only $3.14 all day long!

The Sacramento Bee also provided the closest store locations, which are:

“Roseville, 10325 Fairway Drive; Gold River, 2137 Golden Centre Lane; Davis, 212 F St.; and Lodi, 1537 Lower Sacramento Road.”

Expecting to serve around 250,000 today, head over and get yours before they close at 10pm!