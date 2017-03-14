Tyler Perry’s Dads House Burns Down

It was a close call for Tyler Perry’s dad, Emmitt Perry Sr, whose Louisiana home caught fire. According to E!, Perry Sr. and his daughter began to hear a “popping” noise in the attic. “I went upstairs…I couldn’t smell no smoke. I didn’t see nothing burning,” Perry Sr. told WBRZ. He then went outside and noticed the chimney smoking.

Dozens of fire fighters fought the flames, but the home is considered a “total loss”. Perry Sr. was thankful that it happened at that moment rather than both of them in the house. “If it wouldn’t have happened then, me and my daughter would’ve probably been in there, and we would have burned up.”

Tyler Perry himself has not commented.