Tyler Perry’s Dads House Burns Down

It was a close call for Tyler Perry’s dad,¬†Emmitt Perry Sr, whose Louisiana home caught fire. According to E!, Perry Sr. and his daughter began to hear a “popping” noise in the attic. “I went upstairs…I couldn’t smell no smoke. I didn’t see nothing burning,” Perry Sr. told WBRZ. He then went outside and noticed the chimney smoking.

Dozens of fire fighters fought the flames, but the home is considered a “total loss”. Perry Sr. was thankful that it happened at that moment rather than both of them in the house.¬†“If it wouldn’t have happened then, me and my daughter would’ve probably been in there, and we would have burned up.”

Tyler Perry himself has not commented.