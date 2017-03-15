19 Year-Old Aspiring Model Was Killed By Train During Photo Shoot [Pics]

Aspiring model, 19, is struck and killed by train after she gets stuck between tracks during photo shoot https://t.co/YrW9I47R9B — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 15, 2017

This is a tragic story of an aspiring 19 year-old Texas model named Fredzania Thompson.

Fredzania was in the middle of a photo shoot on some train tracks when she tried to get out of the way of an oncoming train.

She didn’t see that there was another train coming from the opposite direction and was caught in the train tracks and was struck and killed.

Fredzania would have turned 20 years-old on Monday and she had just learned that she was expecting a child with her fiance.

