19 Year-Old Aspiring Model Was Killed By Train During Photo Shoot [Pics]

March 15, 2017 5:42 PM By Short-E

This is a tragic story of an aspiring 19 year-old Texas model named Fredzania Thompson.

Fredzania was in the middle of a photo shoot on some train tracks when she tried to get out of the way of an oncoming train.

She didn’t see that there was another train coming from the opposite direction and was caught in the train tracks and was struck and killed.

Fredzania would have turned 20 years-old on Monday and she had just learned that she was expecting a child with her fiance.

Read more on this tragic story here. 

More from Short-E
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live