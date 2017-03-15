Amanda Seyfried And Justin Long Nudes Leak Online

Another celebrity has fallen victim to a nude photo leak, and this time it’s Amanda Seyfried.

According to Gossip Cop, photos of the actress topless started popping up on sites like Celeb Jihad and more, and they showed the topless actress standing next to then-boyfriend Justin Long (who was only wearing underwear).

Other photos leaked as well that depicted the actress performing a sexual act, though it’s not clear if Long is the one in the photo.

Seyfried’s attorney has already delivered a cease and desist letter to Celeb Jihad, threatening legal action if the photos are not immediately removed. Gossip Cop has reported that Celeb Jihad is still reviewing the legal threat but has yet to take the photos down.