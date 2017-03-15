Basketball Wives Star Appears On Red Carpet Practically Naked [NSFW]

March 15, 2017 2:09 PM
Filed Under: basketball wives la, NSFW, Red Carpet, Sundy Carter

Sundy Carter is known for being the ex-girlfriend of former Cleveland Cavaliers player Larry Hughes, as well as one of the stars on the show Basketball Wives LA. Now, she’s making headlines for her extremely revealing “outfit” she wore on the red carpet.

According to the Daily Mail, Carter turned many heads with her dominatrix-themed attire that completely exposed her booty and left little to the imagination.

Supposedly, the event she was attending was Fifty Shades of Gray-themed, but some think she may have brought things to a whole new level with her outfit.

You can see the NSFW photos from the event here.

